To help Tampa Bay families and children enjoy safe trick-or-treating the Church of Scientology and the Fort Harrison Ave. humanitarian centers will host an elaborate Trick-or-Treat Trail and family activities in the Osceola Courtyard.

The free event provides children of all ages, nine adjoining centers to visit, each with their own theme, candy and other kids activities. These centers provide education on the Truth About Drugs, Human Rights, common sense morals and more.

Also, in the Osceola Courtyard there will be a live concert by the Flag Band, complimentary food, games, face painting, balloon art and a bouncy house available at no cost.

The Trick-or-Treat Trail will begin at the Scientology Information Center located at 500 Cleveland Street, which will house Halloween Central. To learn more about this facility or the event please contact Amber at 727-467-6860 or amber ( @ ) cos dot flag dot org

The Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher,

L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is home to the international spiritual headquarters of the Church of Scientology. Its Scientology Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio-visual displays, exhibits and publications.

For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.

