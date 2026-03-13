Maison Élan, a Joint Venture Between AVS and UAE Entrepreneurs, Secures Exclusive Picasso Licensing Rights for the UAE

The collaboration brings the legacy of Pablo Picasso into the region’s luxury, lifestyle, and creative industries through a structured art licensing platform.

Dubai, UAE | Mumbai, India | 12th March 2026: Maison Élan, a joint venture between AVS and UAE-based entrepreneurs Purva Kumar Pethani and Hem Sevak, has announced an exclusive collaboration with the Picasso Trust, granting Maison Élan the sole rights within the United Arab Emirates to license selected works of Pablo Picasso.

The collaboration includes a curated portfolio of over 200 Picasso artworks and authorises Maison Élan to develop licensing partnerships across carefully defined premium sectors including real estate, banking, fine jewellery, haute horology, automobiles, fashion, hospitality, lifestyle products, experiential spaces, and limited-edition collectibles. All licensed applications will operate under strict curatorial, brand, and legacy frameworks established by the Picasso Trust.

Maison Élan has been established as a luxury art and brand licensing platform designed to manage high-value cultural intellectual property while enabling thoughtful collaborations with premium brands and institutions across the UAE.

The initiative is backed by AVS, the Dubai and Mumbai based arts and entertainment company founded by media entrepreneur Abishek S Vyas, which operates across film production, content driven intellectual property and art licensing. With over 16 years of experience across companies including Viacom18, Disney, Eros International, Zee Entertainment and Netflix, Vyas brings a strong understanding of how global creative ecosystems operate across entertainment, culture, and commerce.

For AVS, the collaboration represents a natural extension of its larger vision to connect storytelling, cultural assets, and global intellectual property with contemporary audiences.

Abishek S Vyas, Founder and CEO, AVS, said: “Great art has always influenced storytelling, cinema, design, and popular culture. Through Maison Élan, we are creating a platform where iconic artistic legacies like Picasso can engage with today’s creative and luxury ecosystems in a meaningful way. As AVS continues to build across film, content IP, and cultural collaborations, this partnership reflects our broader vision of bringing together art, entertainment, and global brand storytelling.”

Koji Nakamura, Owner of the global licensing company representing Picasso rights, said: “The UAE represents one of the most dynamic luxury and cultural markets globally. We are pleased to collaborate with Maison Élan as our exclusive licensing partner in the region. Their structured approach, regional understanding, and long-term vision ensure that the Picasso legacy will be represented with integrity and thoughtful stewardship across carefully selected partnerships.”

Purva Kumar Pethani, Co-Founder of Maison Élan, added: “The UAE has emerged as a global centre for art, luxury, and cultural innovation. Maison Élan has been created to bridge iconic global art legacies with discerning regional partners who value heritage, craftsmanship, and authenticity.”

Hem Sevak, Co-Founder of Maison Élan, said: “Our focus is on building meaningful, carefully curated partnerships that honour the artistic legacy while enabling contemporary interpretation across premium sectors.”

While global art licensing collaborations have taken place in several international markets, this marks the first time a structured Picasso licensing mandate is being introduced in the UAE, with Maison Élan serving as the exclusive platform managing these partnerships.

With operations anchored in Dubai and Mumbai, AVS continues to expand its footprint across films, art licensing, and cultural intellectual property, building a platform that sits at the intersection of entertainment, art, and global creative industries across India and the Middle East.