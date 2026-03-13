NICMAR’s Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge: Mumbai City Round Concludes, Students Showcase Innovative Infra Solutions

The Mumbai City Round of the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge, NICMAR’s flagship and nationwide student innovation initiative, concluded in the Maximum City, bringing together undergraduate engineering and architecture students to present practical solutions to real-world infrastructure challenges.

The city-round finale saw more than 20 teamsparticipating from leading institutions across Mumbai and Maharashtra, with student teams showcasing projects focused on addressing India’s built environment and other infrastructure challenges. The competition forms part of a structured, multi-stage national platform designed to encourage young technical talent to engage with India’s fast-evolving Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Project (CRIP) sectors.

Projects were evaluated by an industry jury comprising Dr. Smita Patil (Dean – School of Engineering, NICMAR University, Pune), Mr. Yayati Kene (Co-Founder & CEO at Amala Realty) and Ms. Sanika Sarang Andhale (Former Vice President-Planning, Nahar Group) who assessed entries on innovation, feasibility, scalability and relevance to current infrastructure demands. The jury noted the strong application of technical fundamentals combined with practical implementation thinking.

Congratulating the winners of Mumbai city-round and highlighting the importance of such challenges, Dr Tapash Kumar Ganguli, Director-General, NICMAR said, “The objective of the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge is to give students exposure to real infrastructure problem statements early in their academic journey. The quality of solutions presented at the Mumbai City Round reflects the growing interest among young engineers in contributing to India’s built environment.”

The winners of the Mumbai City Round are:

1st – Datta Meghe College of Engineering, Airoli

2nd – Pillai HOC College of Engineering & Technology, Rasayani

3rd – L S Raheja College of Architecture, Mumbai

These winning teams will advance to the regional round of the challenge, competing with top teams from other cities across India.

Supported by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Bharat Nav-Nirmaan Challenge is an initiative aimed at encouraging undergraduate students to solve real-world infrastructure challenges, which has evolved into one of India’s largest student-led innovation movements focused on the built environment, with prizes worth Rs 30 lakh.