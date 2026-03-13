Zuari Management Services Limited Collaborates with Japan’s Givery Inc. for AI HR Platforms

Collaboration to introduce advanced AI-powered solutions for recruitment and talent assessment

Zuari Management Services Limited (ZMSL), a subsidiary of Zuari Industries Limited and part of Adventz, has entered into a Sales Agency Agreement with Givery Inc., Japan, a technology company specializing in AI-powered HR and talent assessment platforms.

Under this agreement, Zuari Management Services Limited will act as a non-exclusive sales agency partner for Givery’s AI-driven HR technology platforms in India, enabling enterprises to access advanced solutions designed to enhance recruitment, talent evaluation and workforce development.

Givery’s product portfolio includes Track Skills Platform, Track LMS, Track Test and Track AI Interview, which help organizations streamline hiring processes, assess technical capabilities and build structured talent development programs using artificial intelligence and data-driven insights.

Through this collaboration, Zuari Management Services Limited will support the promotion and market expansion of these platforms across India, enabling organizations to adopt modern solutions for hiring, skill assessment and employee learning.

Mr. Gurdeep Singh, Business Head, Zuari Management Services Limited, said:

“This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing innovative, AI-driven solutions to organizations in India. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries globally, companies are increasingly focused on building future-ready talent. Platforms such as those developed by Givery can help enterprises strengthen skill assessment, streamline hiring processes, and support continuous employee development through integrated learning systems.”

Mr. Takashi Ide, CEO, Givery Inc., added:

“India represents an important market for digital transformation in HR and talent management. We are pleased to collaborate with Zuari Management Services Limited, whose strong industry understanding and business network will help bring our AI-powered platforms to organizations seeking more efficient and intelligent talent solutions.”

The agreement enables Zuari Management Services Limited to promote and sell licenses of Givery’s products in India, allowing organizations to leverage AI technologies for recruitment, training and skill evaluation.

About Zuari Management Services Limited (ZMSL)

Zuari Management Services Limited (ZMSL) is a subsidiary of Zuari Industries Limited and part of Adventz. The company provides management advisory, human resource solutions and business support services to organizations across industries.

With a focus on operational excellence and organizational effectiveness, ZMSL works with businesses to strengthen talent management, streamline processes and enhance business performance. Leveraging its professional expertise and the broader Zuari ecosystem, the company supports enterprises in building scalable and future-ready organizations.