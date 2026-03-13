Artzopia Eklavya Festival sets a new benchmark for arts integration in early education

The Artzopia Eklavya Festival held at the Eklavya School, Bengaluru was concluded with spirited participation from children and families, reinforcing the school’s commitment to experiential and arts-based learning. What unfolded over the course of the day was not just a fest, but a living example of a dynamic cultural immersion, with young learners engaging with art in its most uninhibited and authentic form.

From hands dipped in vibrant colour at the Messy Art arena to the collective resonance of a community choir led by Danishof Bangalore Flash Jam, the school premises transformed into a living canvas of sound, colours, stories, texture and movement. Theatre performances by Maharashtra-based troupe Goshtarang drew students into compelling narratives, while sessions in folk art like Gond Art with Studio Tvastra, pottery with Passionfruit Pottery, origami with Pooja Ugrani, Flower Pounding Art using natural materials like flowers and leaves, and Storytelling and Music with the joyful Ms Ria (Sparklesound), created intimate pockets of focused creativity across the grounds.

A distinctive highlight was the seamless intergenerational participation. However, the parents did not remain mere spectators; they also painted, sang, moulded clay and reflected alongside their little ones. Several educators observed that the festival naturally transformed into a medium for emotional articulation and social interaction, enabling the kids to process their experiences through shared artistic exploration; a nuanced yet crucial dimension of holistic education.

The Parallel Film Club’s meticulously organised screenings and subsequent activities further enhanced engagement. These cinematic moments became launching pads for rich and layered discussions, with kids expressing their personal interpretations and exchanging perspectives that lingered way beyond the festival hours.

Instead of focusing on art as performance, Artzopia emphasized process over perfection. The core intent remained on exploration, collaboration and sensory discovery – values that are becoming increasingly imperative in early education paradigms. The festival’s design allowed young minds to navigate various art forms freely, developing confidence, expression, empathy and a strong sense of creative ownership in an organic manner.

Commenting on the festival’s impact, Niyati Handa, Co-Founder of Eklavya Early Years and Eklavya School, Bengaluru , said, “What stood out for us was the sense of ownership children displayed over their creative choices. Artzopia was not about showcasing talent; it was about honouring curiosity. When children are given time, space and trust, they surprise us with depth, resilience and imagination beyond all expectation.”

By weaving together folk traditions, collaborative music-making, tactile art and reflective cinema in a unified experience, Artzopia Eklavya Festival has set a compelling precedent for how schools can foster cultural literacy and creative fluency within their communities.