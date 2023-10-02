California’s Music Phenomenon: Jade Ann Byrne’s ‘Raincheck my Cock-A-Doodle-Do’ Set to Redefine the Industry in 2024!

About the Album: “Raincheck my Cock-A-Doodle-Do” is not just an album; it’s a cosmic explosion of creativity and emotion that defies the laws of ordinary music. Each tracks is a masterpiece in its own right, brought to life by Jade’s one-of-a-kind voice.

1. (Are You Taking A) Raincheck on my

Huge Cock-a-Doodle-Do?

2. Sunset Serenade Golden Coast

3. Honky-Tonk Nights in Bakersfield

4. Malibu Moonlight

5. Hollywood Hills and Honky-Tonk

Thrills

6. Santa Monica Sunsets and Love

Regrets

7. Pacific Dreams Stuck in Palm Springs

8. L.A. Lights and Midnight Flights

9. Joshua Tree Whispers My Secrets

10. Pair of 10’s in the I-10 HOV Lane

11. Coastal Breeze, Summer Tease

12. Rodeo Drive, Love Alive

13. Santa Ana Winds, Hearts Unpinned

The Voice That Redefines Music: “Jade Ann Byrne possesses a voice as rare as a diamond in a haystack, and it’s ready to shine brighter than the California sun! Her vocals are like a captivating mixtape of musical legends spanning from the thirties to today. Jade Ann Byrne’s voice exudes a captivating blend of depth and resonance, reminiscent of the sultry allure of artists like Adele and Amy Winehouse. Much like the folk legend Woody Guthrie, Jade brings forth heartfelt storytelling and raw authenticity, much like Guthrie’s timeless music, including his iconic song “Do Re Mi.” But that’s not all! Her vocal prowess also channels the twangy, toe-tapping echoes of Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam, infusing her music with that unmistakable California Country charm. With a voice that combines the power and passion of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus; Jade Ann Byrne delivers lyrics that will grip your heart and refuse to let go. A Two-Decade Musical Odyssey: Jade’s musical journey isn’t just a chapter; it’s an epic novel! With over two decades of private performances, solo acts, and group concerts, she’s conquered it all. From enchanting Christmas carols to rocking country music cover bands, she’s crossed genres like a musical chameleon. But it doesn’t stop there! Jade’s even dabbled in R&B and West Coast rap, inspired by the legendary Dr. Dre and his monumental achievements while listening to KDAY.

Mark your calendars for Spring 2024 and get ready

to ride the wave of Jade’s extraordinary talent!

