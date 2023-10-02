Algine Plus Introduces ‘Active Digest’ – Your Ultimate Digestive Health Companion

Algine Plus, a trailblazer in the world of natural supplements, is thrilled to introduce Active Digest. This groundbreaking dietary supplement is meticulously formulated to bolster digestive well-being while harnessing the potent benefits of ginger and curcumin, renowned for their stomach soothing and anti-inflammatory properties.

Active Digest is a game-changer in the realm of digestive health. It seamlessly blends a symphony of natural ingredients, including ginger and curcumin, to ease mucous membranes in the stomach, banish troublesome gas, alleviate nausea, and foster a harmonious pH balance within the body. The star ingredient, GutGard, further amplifies Active Digest’s efficacy, setting it apart as an unrivaled supplement.

What truly sets Active Digest apart is its unwavering commitment to sustainability and health-consciousness. This vegan-friendly, non-GMO product aligns perfectly with Algine Plus’ vision to provide outstanding “Green Products” to consumers. The product has undergone rigorous research and development. It has even graced television screens in Sweden.

Mikael Ohlin, President and CEO of Algine Plus, expresses his enthusiasm for Active Digest, stating, “Active Digest embodies Algine Plus’ mission to deliver premium, all-natural supplements that truly enhance the well-being of our customers. We are proud to introduce this groundbreaking product, which not only supports digestive health but also addresses inflammation and delivers a multitude of health benefits.”

For more information, visit algineplus.com/index.htm.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Algine Plus. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Algine Plus

Algine Plus is a leading provider of algae-based dietary supplements with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Developed by Rolf Nilsson, a world champion in military pentathlon, Algine Plus offers a range of high-quality, natural products sourced from Greenland and Iceland. Their comprehensive supplements are designed to support optimal health and well-being, catering to a wide range of customer needs. Algine Plus is committed to delivering excellence through innovative formulas, certified production processes, and a focus on customer satisfaction.