Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray Offers Innovative Relief for Fall Allergies on the Rise

As autumn ushers in cooler temperatures and colorful foliage, it also signals the peak of fall allergies, a common woe for millions of Americans. Ragweed pollen, English plantain, lamb’s quarter, and Russian thistle join forces to intensify the allergy onslaught.

Additionally, the season witnesses a spike in mold spore counts due to decaying leaves and plant matter. With over 100 million people in the U.S. alone grappling with allergies each year, the need for effective relief is more critical than ever, especially during this challenging season.

Enter Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray: an innovative solution that utilizes Hypochlorous (HOCl) to not only shield against allergens but also eradicate bacteria, viruses, and mold in the atmosphere. HOCl’s unique properties enable it to deconstruct the proteins and molecules that make up allergenic particles upon contact. Furthermore, HOCl can inhibit mast cell degranulation, a potential histamine releaser, ensuring allergens lose their potency or become inert, significantly reducing allergic triggers.

“Our product represents a monumental advancement in allergy symptom relief. It’s easily accessible without a prescription and at an affordable rate,” stated Dr. John F. Burd, CEO of Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray.

Ragweed, the most common fall allergen, blooms and releases pollen from August to November, with the highest pollen levels typically occurring in early to mid-September. This period can be particularly challenging for allergy sufferers.

Dr. John Burd, a distinguished biochemist and the former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., founded Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray. Drawing upon his extensive background in biochemistry and healthcare innovation, Dr. Burd has developed a range of products that harness the power of HOCl for everyday use, addressing common skin and health-related issues.

About Dr. Burd's Wonder Spay

