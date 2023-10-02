Revolutionizing the Electric Vehicle Experience: Drivyn Performance and EV Resource Unite for High-Performance Driving Instruction at EV Fest 2023

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Drivyn Performance and EV Resource proudly announce their partnership, bringing an exhilarating addition to the Electric Vehicle Festival on October 7, 2023. This collaboration aims to ignite the passion of electric vehicle enthusiasts by introducing a first-of-its-kind High-Performance Driving Instruction program.

Designed exclusively for electric vehicle enthusiasts, this program promises a unique opportunity to explore the full potential of their electric vehicles in a safe and structured environment. The event will take place at the renowned Dominion Raceway in Central Virginia, setting the stage for a thrilling day of high-speed excitement.

“At Drivyn Performance, we believe in pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology. Collaborating with EV Resource at the Electric Vehicle Festival allows us to share our passion for electric vehicle education with a wider audience. We’re excited to provide attendees an unforgettable experience.” — OG Arabian Prince, CEO, Drivyn Performance.

“EV Resource is thrilled to partner with Drivyn Performance at the Electric Vehicle Festival. Our mission is to educate and inspire individuals to embrace electric mobility, and this collaboration allows us to do just that on a grand scale. Together, we’re shaping the future of transportation.” — Zack Hurst, EV Resource.

Program Highlights:

Classroom Instruction: Led by professional high-performance driving coaches, participants will receive comprehensive classroom instruction covering fundamental high-performance driving concepts and techniques tailored for electric vehicles, beneficial both on and off the racetrack.

On-Track Paced-Lap Sessions: Intermingled with the classroom sessions, participants can apply their newfound knowledge in four 20-30 minute on-track paced-lap sessions on the 2.0 mile Dominion Raceway road course. This hands-on experience provides a dynamic and immersive environment to enhance driving skills and gain confidence.

Beginner-Friendly: The program is crafted with beginners in mind, ensuring that even those new to high-performance driving can confidently participate and enjoy the thrill of electric driving.

Exclusive Venue: Dominion Raceway, located in Central Virginia, offers a premium racing facility, providing participants with a top-tier track and facilities for an unforgettable experience.

Event Details:

Date: October 7, 2023

Location: Dominion Raceway, Central Virginia

Time: 8 am to 2 pm EDT

Why Attend?

This collaboration between Drivyn Performance and EV Resource represents a pioneering effort to push the boundaries of electric vehicle experiences. By blending the excitement of high-performance driving with the eco-friendly power of electric vehicles, this program is set to redefine how enthusiasts interact with their electric rides.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking event at the Electric Vehicle Festival. Seize the opportunity to learn from experts, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and elevate your electric driving experience to new heights.

To reserve your spot or for more information, please visit https://www.electricvehiclefest.com/hpdi.html#/

About Drivyn Performance

Drivyn Performance is a cutting-edge education company dedicated to enhancing the driving experience and safety of electric vehicle owners. Specializing in EVs, Drivyn Performance offers personalized and group courses by expert Drivyn Advisors. Whether you’re looking to master high-performance driving skills on and off the racetrack or gain confidence in harnessing the full potential of advanced electric vehicle features, Drivyn Performance has you covered. Their innovative approach includes a proprietary app, curriculum, and plans for developing eco-friendly racetracks, advanced EV simulators, and a racing metaverse.

About EV Resource:

EV Resource is a trusted source for electric vehicle education and information, providing valuable resources to individuals and businesses looking to transition to electric mobility. Through workshops, guides, and expert insights, EV Resource empowers people to make informed decisions about electric vehicles and contribute to a greener future.