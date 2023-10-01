L-Tron to Support Educational Forensics Joint Conference Hosted by the NC, TN, GA IAI Divisions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Sept. 28, 2023 – PRLog — The L-Tron team will be attending the NC, TN, GA IAI Joint Educational Forensics Conference at Harrah’s Cherokee Resort and Conference Center from October 2-5, 2023. The Conference, which will be co-hosted by the International Association for Identification (IAI) Divisions of Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, is geared toward detectives, crime scene investigators, forensic scientists, and other public safety professionals. L-Tron will demonstrate and exhibit the OSCR360 System for Crime Scene Investigation and Prosecution.

The IAI is an organization committed to the collection and preservation of evidence. At this year’s Conference, Keynote Speaker, Dr. David Snively, will present, “Forensic Leadership: Managing at Every Level.” Throughout the event, the vendor hall will remain open and attendees are also encouraged to attend the many presentations and workshop sessions. The Conference will close with a powerful speaker, Mr. George Brauchler, Esq, as he discusses how he obtained a conviction and served justice in the high-profile Aurora Colorado Movie Theater Shooting that killed 12 and left 70 injured.

L-Tron has supported many international and regional IAI conferences over the years, both as a vendor and by sending guest speakers to provide presentations and teach workshops. This year, L-Tron’s Andrew McNeill and Julianne Pangal will be available at Booth #106 to show how the OSCR360 system captures, stores and presents crime scenes in 360-degrees.

OSCR360 (https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360) is first on the scene, capturing comprehensive 360-degree spherical images to preserve and document each case. As the investigation continues, OSCR360 incorporates each piece of digital evidence into an OSCR project, resulting in a unique virtual walkthrough of the scene and all its evidence. With OSCR360, investigators, detectives, and command staff can virtually revisit the scene over and over. In the courtroom, prosecutors and witnesses can show the jury exactly where the crime occurred and all evidence, leaving no detail to the imagination.

Hundreds of agencies nationwide are using OSCR360 for investigation and prosecution purposes, as well as for active shooter and emergency preparedness at schools and for law enforcement training courses.

Additional Information

The International Association for Identification (IAI) is recognized around the globe for its advancement of forensics through education. To discover more about the 2023 NC, TN, GA IAI Joint Educational Forensics Conference visit, https://nciai.com/ conference.html.

About L-Tron Corporation

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to “Back the Blue” in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters, “Your Success is our Purpose.”