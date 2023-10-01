Dream Foundation Hosts The No Gala Gala to Raise Critical Funds

The online No Gala Gala will be held in place of an in-person event and allows everyone to take part in fulfilling final Dreams

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Sept. 28, 2023 – PRLog — In place of its usual in-person fall event, Dream Foundation is to host The No Gala Gala, a non-event that starts on Friday, October 27th and ends on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Supporters will be invited to bid on an online auction and donate funds to help make Dreams come true for terminally-ill adults across the country and Puerto Rico.

Faced with a dramatic surge of Dream applications, Dream Foundation has opted to host the online non-event in place of its customary in-person event this year. The No Gala Gala can be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s home and 100% of funds raised from the non-event will go directly to granting Dreams.

Auction highlights include lunch in Los Angeles with legendary swimmer Diana Nyad, whose triumphant life will be explored in NYAD, a film scheduled to release October 20, 2023, starring Jodie Foster and Annette Benning, a private lesson in character design for animation with Emmy Award winning animation artist, Andy Suriano, a personalized video message from remarkable actor, producer, director and Dream Foundation Ambassador, Rob Lowe, as well as vacation packages in New York City, Maui, and St. Barths.

While the event is imaginary, the need is real. A final Dream come true brings joy, comfort and closure to someone facing the end of life and their loved ones and funds raised from the non-event will make Dreams come true over the following months.

Visit https://www.dreamfoundation.org/ event/no-gala- gala/ for more information about how to give, bid, and be a part of bringing final Dreams to life for terminally-ill adults.

Dream Foundation thanks those who have already given to the fulfillment of final Dreams. Legacy Sponsor – Kenny & Elizabeth Slaught, Joy Sponsors – Tim & Louise Casey; Roger & Robin Himovitz; Wells Hughes, Arlington Financial Advisors; David J. Nygren, PhD, Nygren Consulting, Dream Sponsors – Larry & Wendy Barels; Andrew & Elizabeth Butcher; Justine Roddick & Christina Schlieske; Trudy Smith, Honor Sponsors – Jeanne & David Hoffman; Amy & Mike Mayfield; Meghan & Bob Stoll, Connection Sponsors – Jen & Skip Abed; Stuart & Deborah Fuss; Claude Raffin, and Generous Sponsors – Keith & Gina Burnett; Judith Grimaldi; Lynn Kirst; Dave Koz; Debbie Natelson; Marc & Kimberly Simon; Shannon Waddington; Parm Williams.

About Dream Foundation