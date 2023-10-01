Dementia Does Not start in the Brain Reveals the shockingTruth about the Alzheimer’s Profit Motive

Contact: Patrick S. Smith CEO, Brain Love Health, Inc Psmith@brainlovehealth.com New Book “Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain” by Healthcare Industry Veteran Patrick Smith Reveals a Shocking Examination of the Profit-Driven Healthcare System

Blh Logo

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Sept. 27, 2023 – PRLog — New Book “Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain” by Healthcare Industry Veteran Patrick Smith Reveals a Shocking Examination of the Profit-Driven Healthcare System

Palm Beach Gardens, Fl. September 27, 2023 Patrick S. Smith a distinguished 45-year veteran of the healthcare industry, has just released his groundbreaking exposé, “Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain.” In this eye-opening book, Smith provides a deeply cynical perspective on a healthcare system that appears to prioritize financial gain over the health and well-being of its population, highlighting how it perpetuates chronic illness rather than embracing prevention methodologies known to enhance the quality of life.

Smith’s provocative narrative delves into the alarming reality that our dietary habits are contributing to widespread health issues, all while serving as a lucrative endeavor for various stakeholders, including the insurance industry, hospital systems, the medical community, lawyers, and pharmaceutical giants. “The whole system complements each other’s interests,” Smith asserts, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship that perpetuates the status quo.

The book underscores the prevailing approach of treating diseases and managing symptoms, often neglecting the root causes and the proven effectiveness of lifestyle changes. “A sick society is a profitable enterprise,” Smith comments, shedding light on the inherent financial interests that thwart genuine healthcare reform.

Smith expresses skepticism about the prospects of reform, citing the substantial influence of lobbying, special interest groups, and the considerable sums of money involved. “Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain” serves as a clarion call for a paradigm shift in healthcare, advocating for a pragmatic approach that could usher in a new era of health and wellness for society.

Against this backdrop, Smith focuses on the failures in addressing Alzheimer’s disease. Drawing from 25 years of experience in research and healthcare leadership, he exposes the manipulation of data, research, and profit-seeking practices plaguing the fight against this debilitating condition. “Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain” guides readers through the labyrinth of drug development setbacks, suppression of innovative research, the questionable allocation of research funding, and unchecked greed.

Patrick Smith is renowned for his innovation and commitment to finding solutions that enhance quality of life, reduce healthcare costs, and improve outcomes for countless individuals. In response to the critics who resist systemic change, Smith bravely declares, “Of course, the critics do not like systemic change that disrupts the status quo, so I am accustomed to taking arrows to the back.”

“Dementia Does Not Start in the Brain” promises to be a thought-provoking and impactful exploration of the healthcare system’s complexities and challenges, offering readers a unique perspective from an industry veteran who is unafraid to challenge the prevailing norms.

The book is now released and is available at Amazon and major bookstores and online retailers worlwide.