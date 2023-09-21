Hong Kong – Missing patient from Prince of Wales Hospital found

Missing patient from Prince of Wales Hospital found ***************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesperson for Prince of Wales Hospital made the following update today (September 21) regarding a patient leaving the hospital without notification earlier:

The 72-year-old female patient who left the hospital without notification yesterday (September 20) has been found in Fo Tan this afternoon. The patient was sent back to the hospital for a medical check-up. The patient is in stable condition.