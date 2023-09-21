All-New Mini Countryman Electric Makes North America Debut on the Occasion of Climate Week NYC.

Brooklyn, N.Y. – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, September 20, 2023

MINI USA is marking Climate Week NYC, the largest annual climate event of its kind, with its North American debut of the new all-MINI Countryman Electric, which makes its first appearance in the U.S. following the World Premiere earlier this month at IAA Mobility in Munich. Expected to arrive on U.S. shores for consumers in the fall of 2024, this evolution for the largest model in the MINI family is another step in the brands journey toward fully electrified mobility and sustainable design.

MINI USA is marking Climate Week NYC, the largest annual climate event of its kind, with its North American debut of the new all-MINI Countryman Electric, which makes its first appearance in the U.S. following the World Premiere earlier this month at IAA Mobility in Munich. Expected to arrive on U.S. shores for consumers in the fall of 2024, this evolution for the largest model in the MINI family is another step in the brands journey toward fully electrified mobility and sustainable design.

The new electric Countryman makes it first presence on American shores at a special panel called Driving Forward: The Transforming of Future Mobility hosted by URBAN-X, the leading urban technology startup platform by MINI, at Newlab in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. URBAN-X, which recently welcomed its 13th cohort of early-stage startups, is committed to fostering more sustainable, livable, and resilient cities by nurturing startups that offer impactful climate technology solutions.

The all-new MINI Countryman Electric is a significant step as MINI moves to becoming a more sustainable and fully electrified brand by 2030. said Mike Peyton, President of MINI Business Innovations LLC, and Vice President of MINI of the Americas Sustainability is also a key mission of URBAN-X, our start-up accelerator focused on climate tech innovations that help make city life better. Thats why its a perfect fit to showcase our next new electric MINI at URBAN-X on the occasion of Climate Week NYC.

A bold new addition to the MINI family, the all-new MINI Countryman Electric boasts a revolutionized digital ecosystem, greater utility, electric power output that keeps the fun to drive spirit going, and a design that is forward-thinking but unmistakably MINI. At the event the New MINI Countryman Electrics North American debut takes place alongside the appearance of the new BMW CE-04 battery electric scooter and the BMW iX5 Hydrogen prototype that showcases the companys development of hydrogen technology for future series production.

The panel at URBAN-X also features Alexander Bilgeri, BMW Group Vice President of Corporate Communications for Human Resources, Production, Purchasing and Sustainability, as the session explores the transforming future of mobility with several start-ups and innovators. As part of the panel Bilgeri is presenting the BMW Group sustainability strategy and the companys plans to meet its decarbonization targets by 2050.

About MINI in the US

MINI is an independent brand of the BMW Group. In the United States, MINI USA operates as a business unit of BMW of North America, LLC, located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey and includes the marketing and sales organizations for the MINI brand. The authorized MINI USA dealer organization is represented by a network of 104 MINI full passenger car sales and service dealers located throughout the US. MINI USA began selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2002 with the introduction of the MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper S Hardtops. Since then, the MINI brand in the U.S. has grown to encompass a model range of five unique vehicles.

Journalist notes: Media information about MINI and its range new products to come is available to journalists on-line at MINIUSANEWS.com.

About URBAN-X

URBAN-X is the platform for founders reimagining city life. Built by MINI in 2016, URBAN-X partners with startups to build bold technology solutions for a sustainable planet. Breaking from traditional startup program molds, URBAN-X provides Pre-Seed and Seed-Stage entrepreneurs with individualized and tailored support that accelerates growth and builds successful businesses for the next generation of climate- and city-focused innovators. Core to its platform, URBAN-X offers world-class engineering and design resources, industry-leading investment capital from our venture partner JVP, a global network of investors, policymakers, corporate strategies and end-customers, and premier educational content for a global network of founders. Find URBAN-X on Twitter & Instagram at @urbanxtech and on Facebook at facebook.com/urbanxtech.