Hong Kong – EMSD establishes E&M Youth Development Committee (with photos)

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) held the “Witty Bear Campus Tour – EMbrace Smart Living in Daily Life” graduation ceremony and the E&M Youth Development Committee launching ceremony today (July 6) at the EMSD Headquarters, Kowloon Bay, to promote youth development and harness the power of young people.

The Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Mr Ricky Lau, said at the launching ceremony that the E&M Youth Development Committee will organise different activities to strengthen communication with young people, help them cultivate positive thinking and deepen their understanding of the electrical and mechanical (E&M) engineering industry, so as to encourage more young people to join the industry, capitalise on their strengths and contribute to the society.

The Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services, Mr Eric Pang, said that the EMSD has been sparing no effort in promoting public education and youth development. The EMSD has established the E&M Youth Development Committee to equip its young staff members to purse diversified development. At the same time, the EMSD has expanded the scope of the existing E&M Young Ambassador Programme to further promote the knowledge of E&M safety, energy efficiency, innovation and technology, and E&M industry among young people, enabling them to unleash their potential and achieve their goals.

The graduation ceremony of a pilot STEM education programme, “Witty Bear Campus Tour – EMbrace Smart Living in Daily Life”, launched by the EMSD in partnership with five secondary schools, was also held today. The eight-month pilot programme enabled students to experience the fun of science through a series of STEM teaching activities and workshops, enhanced their understanding of E&M engineering and smart technologies, and aroused their interest in joining the E&M and I&T industries in the future. The five schools have become the first batch of members of the E&M Young Ambassador Programme under the E&M Youth Development Committee. The EMSD will recruit all schools in Hong Kong to be members of the E&M Young Ambassador Programme, so as to jointly promote E&M safety, energy efficiency and the development of E&M industry.