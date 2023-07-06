Livvy Lauren Introduces a Soul-Satisfying Number in the Form of Her New Single “Good To Ya”

canterbury, Kent Jul 4, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Introducing an eclectic blend of ever-expressive and enlivening vocals with an inherent sensual appeal, the talented music artist Livvy Lauren has released her immersive pop single “Good To Ya”. The song brings an exotic burst of melodic flavors that instantly rejuvenates the listeners while, at the same time, driving home the message that the artist wishes to convey in the verses. The deft vocal control, reminiscent of artists like Anne Marie and Bebe Rexha, and the strength of performance, similar to artists such as Ella Henderson, Sam Smith, and Jorja Smith, engage the audience in a jiffy, as the insane vocal transitions from bold and assertive to delicate and introspective capture the complexities of her psyche that she pours out into her music.

Showcasing a remarkable fusion of attitude and vulnerability, “Good To Ya” aims to empower, and represents the bittersweet journey of recognizing one’s worth and finding the strength to walk away from a toxic or unfulfilling relationship. These contrasting moments of softness cutting through the edgy and energetic lyrical flow add depth and authenticity to the narrative, allowing listeners to relate and connect to the song on a deeper level, while the catchy hooks and universal themes of love, power, and resilience turn it into an unforgettable and pleasant earworm.

Training since the age of 4, Livvy Lauren is a veteran in the field, having mastered the genres of Classical, Pop, and Jazz, and later obtaining a degree in Musical Theatre. Turning music into a channel for expressing her emotions and thoughts, the artist adds a personal touch to each of her creations, as seen in songs like “Messin” and “Who You Are”, which make each of them a priceless addition to her musical repertoire. Check out these addictive numbers on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and YouTube Music. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok for more updates.

