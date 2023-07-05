W. Clark Boutwell Continues to Compel Readers with Book Two of His Political Science Fiction, “Exiles’ Escape”

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, July 4, 2023

W. Clark Boutwells Exiles Escape: Book 2 of Old Men and Infidels was exhibited at the 2023 London Book Fair, which was held last April 18-20, 2023, at Olympia London, London, London, UK. The books display was made possible by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet.

Exiles Escape tells the story of a middle-aged Malila Chiu as she was left with no choice but to escape her homeland by faking her death. She has been craving freedom in the scorched fields of America since she learned the truth about her homeland. Her captor, Jesse Johnstone, informed her about the lies her homeland had been telling her. Malila already thought she might love the savage if only he were not so strange. She was also pursued by her erstwhile commander, Eustace Jourdaine, who had plans to kill even the rulers of the country to reach the pinnacle of power.

The 2018 Pinnacle Award-winning sci-fi book provides insights about spies, CORE-entities, poet-socialists, and fraks that wrestle for survival in a 22nd-century America. The author shares a parallel world that shows a governance that shapes a version of America and the world of its characters. He uses strong verbiage to describe the sceneries and create imagery that can help readers enjoy the adventure more.

What had become of Malila Chiu? Get a copy of Exiles Escape: Book 2 of Old Men and Infidels by W. Clark Boutwell on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Visit https://www.oldmenandinfidels.com/ to learn more about the author and his political science fiction series.

Exiles Escape: Book 2 of Old Men and Infidels

Author| W. Clark Boutwell

Published Date| February 6, 2023

Publisher| Indigo River Publishing

Genre| Political Science Fiction

Authors Biography

Born in Chicago and raised outside Philadelphia, Clark, a physician, has taught and practiced intensive care for newborn infants on four continents and eight countries, retiring after more than forty years on the job in 2020. He has been an avid solo hiker, backpacker, and climber since he was a mere lad of eleven. Some of his stories are even true.

He has traveled extensively to Rwanda, Kenya, India, Ecuador, Zambia, and Ghana as a volunteer mission physician.

Outland Exile (iUniverse, Oct 2015), Exiles Escape (Indigo River Feb 2018) and Malila of the Scorch are the trilogy centering on aging, medical care, drug use, cybernetics, society and faith in a future dystopian America. A new trilogy is looking for an agent.