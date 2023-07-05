Hong Kong – S for S speaks on National Security Department’s lawful actions to put persons at large on wanted list

S for S speaks on National Security Department’s lawful actions to put persons at large on wanted list ******************************************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, at a media session after attending the Panel on Security to the Legislative Council today (July 4):



Reporter: Someone has information of Hong Kong National Security Law (NSL) suspects but fail to report to the Police, or if they are family members of wanted individuals, will they also be in violation of the law? For other relatives and families of those wanted individuals, are they permitted to provide them with any sort of financial support? Finally, journalists who have opportunities to interview these individuals, what approach should they have?



Secretary for Security: Under the Hong Kong National Security Law, it is illegal for anyone to aid, abet or provide financial support for those offenders who have committed offences under the NSL. It doesn’t matter what background they have. Thank you very much.



(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)