Photography-Ish Expands Services to Include Underwater Photography, Videography, Search & Rescue, and Inspections

Introducing Photography-Ish’s New Underwater Services: Myrtle Beach Headquarters and East Coast Mobile Coverage

Photography-Ish, a leading provider of professional photography and videography services, is proud to announce the expansion of its offerings to include underwater photography, videography, search & rescue, and inspections. With the recent acquisition of an advanced underwater unmanned submarine, Photography-Ish is poised to deliver unparalleled services to its clients.

Operating from their headquarters in the beautiful Myrtle Beach area, Photography-Ish is strategically located to serve the vibrant coastal communities of the East Coast. In addition to their local presence, Photography-Ish is excited to offer mobile services, extending their coverage to clients along the entire East Coast.

The addition of underwater capabilities further strengthens Photography-Ish’s position as a comprehensive media and exploration company. With extensive training planned over the coming weeks, Photography-Ish will be fully prepared to provide these innovative services starting mid-July.

Photography-Ish’s new underwater services encompass a wide range of applications. The company will specialize in underwater search & rescue, ensuring the safety and security of individuals in aquatic environments. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expert personnel, Photography-Ish aims to enhance emergency response capabilities in water-related incidents.

In addition to search & rescue, Photography-Ish’s underwater services will cover various industries and fields. The company will offer Water Conservancy and Hydropower Inspection, enabling the assessment and maintenance of critical infrastructure. Scientific Exploration will also be a key focus, supporting researchers and scientists in their underwater discoveries.

Recognizing the importance of maintaining and inspecting maritime assets, Photography-Ish will provide Hull & Dock Inspection services. Through comprehensive inspections, clients can ensure the integrity and longevity of their underwater structures. Furthermore, aquaculture inspections will assist fish farmers in monitoring the health and productivity of their aquatic environments.

Offerings extend beyond inspection and rescue capabilities. The company will also provide video production services for content creators looking to capture captivating underwater footage. Moreover, Photography-Ish’s skilled photographers will deliver stunning underwater photography, showcasing the beauty and diversity of underwater landscapes.

To maximize visibility in challenging underwater conditions, Photography-Ish employs state-of-the-art technology. The company utilizes sonar, infrared cameras, and other cutting-edge tools to overcome low-visibility environments, providing comprehensive and accurate results to its clients.

“We are thrilled to introduce our expanded services in underwater photography, videography, search & rescue, and inspections,” said Sean Hakes, Founder of Photography-Ish. “By harnessing the power of our newly acquired underwater unmanned submarine and advanced technology, we are confident that we can meet the diverse needs of our clients while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.”

Photography-Ish invites interested parties to learn more about their new underwater services by visiting their website at www.photography-ish.com or contacting sean@aaero.com.

About Photography-Ish: Photography-Ish is a renowned provider of professional photography and videography services, committed to capturing unforgettable moments for its clients. With a team of talented photographers, videographers, and now underwater specialists, Photography-Ish offers diverse services, from event coverage to commercial projects. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Photography-Ish is dedicated to exceeding expectations in every project they undertake.