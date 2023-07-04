Bookiehelper.com Enters the Gambling Software Provider Arena

A prominent player in the betting software provider industry has announced its entrance into the market with the launch of BookieHelper.com. This new platform aims to revolutionize how online bookies operate by offering personalized and professional assistance.

Led by a private investor with over 27 years of experience in Costa Rica’s offshore sportsbook scene, BookieHelper.com provides concierge-style support and scalable solutions for betting operators. The concept for the platform was born out of the founder’s observation of a gap in the market for personalized support.

The online sports sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the surge in online betting. According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global online sports betting market was valued at $24.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $155.4 billion by 2028, with a notable CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period.

With a growing demand for quality sports betting software solutions tailored to the needs of specific agents, BookieHelper offers a wide range of highly-customized services, including quick player setup and management of custom limits. It also provides turnkey solutions for bookies, complete with custom website design options. Moreover, they support seamless integration with third-party software, enabling easy adoption of payment processing solutions and API integration.

The platform boasts an impressive array of products, including pre-game sports betting markets, dynamic live betting providers, virtual casinos, live dealer casino solutions, premium racebook software, and props builder software. And their flexible pricing structure opens doors for small entrepreneurs who aspire to start their own bookmaking enterprises.

BookieHelper also offers call center services in English, Spanish, and Chinese. They also accept several payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, allowing customers to make payments safely and securely without compromising sensitive financial information.

“Our mission at BookieHelper.com is to provide professional support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. We believe in going the extra mile to ensure their success. We are dedicated to revolutionizing the betting software industry by offering scalable solutions and a rental model that empowers small entrepreneurs to thrive. Our customers can expect a partnership built on trust, innovation, and unwavering support.” – JC Hernandez, Founder.

With highly-customized services, scalable solutions, and a rental model that empowers small entrepreneurs, BookieHelper.com meets the evolving needs of sports and casino betting operators. Join BookieHelper.com on this exciting journey as they redefine the future of betting software.