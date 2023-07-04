New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Adam Hines

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of oncologist-hematologist Adam Hines, MD. He will practice at 2236 Nostrand Avenue, NY 11210, and 260 Sunrise Hwy, 3rd Floor, Valley Stream, NY 11581.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Hines to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “His commitment to patient-centered care perfectly aligns with our mission to provide world-class care to our patients.”

Dr. Hines has a special interest in Thoracic and head and neck malignancies with a focus on lung cancer. He believes working together with his patients to find the best approach to treating their disease is of utmost importance to success.

“It is a privilege to help guide patients through a challenging diagnosis, which is physically and emotionally demanding not only for the patient but their family,” Dr. Hines said.

After obtaining his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Dr. Hines pursued a residency in Internal Medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Queens. Notably, he excelled in his role as Chief Internal Medicine Resident and Hospitalist during his residency. Driven by his passion for oncology and hematology, he further advanced his training through a Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at Northwell Health, where he served as a Chief Fellow. Throughout his residency and fellowship training, he achieved multiple awards, including clinical resident/fellow of the year and an outstanding teacher award. He is well-published and has presented at many national conferences with a focus on non-small cell lung cancer targeted therapies.

To make an appointment with Dr. Hines in Brooklyn, please call 718-406-9454, or for Valley Stream, call 718-732-4049. For more information, visit nycancer.com.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.