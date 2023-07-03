BLVD Builders Announces Opening of New 55+ Community in Castle Rock

Colorado-based BLVD Builders announced that it will open its new 55+ active adult community, Hillside at Castle Rock, in late summer. The community map showing the location of homesites and amenities is now available to help prospective buyers select their homesite.

Hillside at Castle Rock will be an intimate community of 120 low-maintenance, single-level luxury homes within three stylish collections. All homes have up to two-bay garages and full basements, with prices starting in the $600,000s. The Manor Collection floor plans range from 1,900 to 2,100 square feet; the Paired Homes Collection have floor plans that range from 1,900 to 2,000 square feet; and the floor plans in the Paired Villas Collection range from 2,000 to more than 2,300 square feet.

Amenities for the Hillside at Castle Rock will include a covered pavilion with fireplace, pickleball courts, community garden beds, ample open space, access to biking and walking paths, and more. The community (2203 Grayside Circle, Castle Rock, 80104) is located just west of I-25, near Wolfensberger and Coachline Roads–close to dining, coffee shops, brew pubs, boutique shopping in downtown Castle Rock, Phillip S. Miller Park and activity center, Red Hawk Golf Club, hiking, and medical services.

“Home buyers will appreciate this collection of stunning, low-maintenance, lock and leave homes that provide plenty of time for you to enjoy the charm and vibrancy of Castle Rock and the active Colorado lifestyle that active-adults seek,” says Aaron Foy, owner of BLVD Builders.

Front, rear, and exterior maintenance plus snow removal are included in the homeowner’s association dues. The sales center for Hillside at Castle Rock will be opening in the near future. For more information on available home sites, visit www.BLVDbuilders.com, call 720-441-5840 or email Hillside@BLVDbuilders.com

About BLVD Builders

BLVD Builders is a local Denver boutique home builder founded in 2014. Its mission is building higher-quality homes, in highly sought-after places, with higher-than-average standards. BLVD Builders is estimated to generate $4.8 million in annual revenues. The company is currently building homes in Denver, Edgewater and Aurora, as well as in Hillside Crossing, a 55+ community in Castle Rock.