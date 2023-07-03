Alternative Liquidity Index LP announces an extension of the Solicitation of Offers for Shares in LF Equity Income Fund

Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their Solicitation of Offers for Share in LF Equity Income Fund. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete documentation required to submit offers to tender Shares.

Investors should read the Solicitation of Offers and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Solicitation of Offers as amended, and the Assignment Form by visiting our website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling us at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact us at info@alternativeliquidity.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.