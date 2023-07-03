GBA Elects and Installs Officers and Directors to Its Board

Georgia Bankers Association (GBA) members have elected and installed officers for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and added eight members to its board of directors.

At the 131st GBA Annual Meeting on June 20, Kimberli (Kim) D. Wilson, president and CEO OneSouth Bank, Macon, was installed as the 134th GBA Chairman.

“Kim is a veteran banker well respected by her peers throughout Georgia. She leads a growing bank, has been heavily involved in our association through the years, and is a strong and credible advocate to policymakers and elected officials about Georgia’s banking industry,” said Joe Brannen, GBA president and CEO. “The industry, our state’s bankers and the association will be well served by Kim’s leadership.”

GBA members also elected two other officers for 2023-2024. Brad E. Barber, president and CEO of First National Bank, Bainbridge, is our new Chairman-Elect, and Philip G. Williams, president and CEO, of The Claxton Bank, Claxton, is the new Vice Chairman.

In addition, eight new board members were installed for their terms beginning July 1.

North Group: Jamie C. Tallent, president and CEO, River City Bank, Rome

Central Group: Samuel W. Beall, president and CEO, Bank of Dudley, Dublin

South Group: Donald J. Torbert, Jr., president and CEO, Southeastern Bank, Darien

At Large: Michael T. Lee, regional president, Ameris Bank, Valdosta

Community Bankers Committee Chair: Richard A. Basinger, president and CEO, Northeast Georgia Bank, Lavonia

GBA Services, Inc. Chair: Gregory H. Eiford, president and CEO, TC Federal Bank, Thomasville

Associate Member: Marjorie Huckabee Carter, partner, McNair, McLemore, Middlebrooks & Co., Macon

Leadership GBA Chair: Thomas Kelly Smith, senior vice president, commercial lending, First National Bank of Griffin

