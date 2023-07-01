Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected ketamine worth about $16 million (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected ketamine worth about $16 million (with photos) *********************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs on June 28 seized about 30 kilograms of suspected ketamine with an estimated market value of about $16 million at Hong Kong International Airport.

Customs on that day examined a batch of air cargo consignment, declared as carrying drive shafts, arriving in Hong Kong from Germany at the airport. Upon inspection, Customs officers found a total of about 30kg of suspected ketamine concealed inside 12 drive shafts. After a follow-up investigation, Customs officers yesterday (June 30) mounted a controlled delivery operation and arrested two men, aged 42 and 35, suspected to be connected with the case in Tuen Mun.

The 35-year-old arrested man has been laid a holding charge with one count of attempting to traffic in a dangerous drug. He will appear at the Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts on next Monday (July 3). The 42-year-old arrested man has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).