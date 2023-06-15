Hong Kong – Innovative Music Making: MO x e-Orch concert to showcase musical achievements

Innovative Music Making: MO x e-Orch concert to showcase musical achievements *****************************************************************************



The finale concert of the first Innovative Music Making: MO x e-Orch music training pilot scheme in the 2022/23 academic year will be held at 7.30pm on July 15 (Saturday) at the Auditorium of Kwai Tsing Theatre. The pilot scheme is organised by the Music Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, in collaboration with the Education University of Hong Kong. Various awards and certificates of attendance will be presented to the participating students at the concert, which is also one of the commemorative programmes in celebration of the Music Office transcending beyond its 45-year mark.

Four digital music orchestras (e-Orchs) formed by about 80 students participating in the first pilot scheme from the Ho Lap College (Sponsored by Sik Sik Yuen), Lingnan University Alumni Association (Hong Kong) Primary School, Tuen Mun Government Primary School and Wah Yan College, Hong Kong, will showcase their original collaborative multimedia works at the concert. They will also be joined by the Chinese and String Ensembles formed by the trainees from the Instrumental Music Training Scheme of the Music Office to perform music pieces written or arranged for e-Orchs and acoustic instruments. Musicians from the e-Orch@EdUHK Music Innovation and Design Lab will also be invited to present their original collaborative works at the concert, bringing a brand new and extraordinary musical experience to the audience.

Highlights include world premieres of local composers Leung Chi-hin’s “Toward the Unreachable Galaxy” and Au Tin-yung’s “Deconvolution”, which are commissioned by the Music Office with sponsorship from the CASH Music Fund, and Lau Hiu-lam’s arrangements of Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz from The Sleeping Beauty” and Yan Laolie’s “Thunder in a Drought”.

To promote the integration of music and technology, the Music Office launched the first Innovative Music Making: MO x e-Orch music training pilot scheme in 2022 for students of participating primary and secondary schools to form e-Orchs and learn musical knowledge and music creation with the use of tablets.

Tickets priced at $60 are now available at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk). For telephone bookings, please call 3166 1288. For programme enquiries and concessionary schemes, please call 2158 6467 or 3842 7776 or visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/mo/activities/schoolprogrammes/arttech/23art/2023imm.html.