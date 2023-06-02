Abu Dhabi Triathlon 2024: The 14th Edition of TriYas Returns to Yas Marina Circuit

Participants must overcome swimming, cycling, and running challenges to cross the finish line. Every year, the TriYas event takes place after the conclusion of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. TriYas 2023 was a great success with people from all age groups and fitness levels taking part in the various events organised by the Yas Marina Circuit. Pre-registrations are now open for those who wish to attend the event next year.

More About TriYas

This Yas triathlon features several running, swimming, and cycling competitions. Relays, roller skating, and duathlons are also a part of this event. Participants from all fitness backgrounds, kids and adults, are encouraged to participate in this Abu Dhabi triathlon. TriYas curates a range of competitions with specific age group categories so that everyone can be a part of different activities.

Yas Marina Circuit is proud to announce that TriYas is the first day-to-night event of its kind. Previous editions of this triathlon in Abu Dhabi have received significant recognition from spectators and participants, with many acknowledging the event as their favourite triathlon event in Abu Dhabi.

TriYas: 11 Different Competitions

Following the conclusion of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit will begin to prepare for the fitness event of the year. Here are the 11 different competitions held every year, with respect to multiple age groups:

● TriKIDS: Comprising 100m swim 5.2km cycling 1.5km run

● Junior Triathlon: Comprising 200m swim 10.4km cycling 2.5km run

● Stand Up Paddling: Kids (750m) Newbie (1.5km)

● Stand Up Paddling Recreational: Ranging from 3km 6k

● Super Sprint: Comprising 375m swim 10.4km cycling 2.5km run

● Super Sprint: Mixed Relay

● Team Relay: Super Sprint Olympic Duathlon Mixed

● Duathlon Sprint: Comprising 5km run 20.8km cycling 2.5km run

● Olympic: Comprising 1500m swim 41.6km cycling 10km run

● Roller Skater Half Marathon: 21km

● Sprint: Comprising 750m swim 20.8km cycling 5km run

Pre-register for TriYas 2024

Yas Marina Circuits website features a pre-registration form for the 14th edition of TriYas. To register, interested participants can log on to Yas Marina Circuits official website and click TriYas Pre-Register under the Health & Fitness tab. The website will redirect participants to a form where they will need to put in basic details like name, date of birth, nationality, contact number, and more. Yas Marina Circuit officials will contact all registered participants close to the event.

Additional Fitness Events Hosted at the Yas Marina Circuit

Yas Marina Circuit, a popular sports and fitness hub in Abu Dhabi, hosts a series of different fitness events. These events allow participants to be a part of several physical activities such as running, cycling, and more.

TrainAM

Sponsored by Yas Mena Cycles and Wolfis, this event gives early risers a chance to jump-start their mornings with cycling sessions at the Yas Marina Circuit. Sessions are held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 6 am to 8 am. Interested participants can log onto Yas Marina Circuits official website and register for specific dates. Yas Marina Circuits Customer Service line mentioned on the website is open for any queries.

ADNOC TrainYas Presented by ADSC

TrainYas is a fitness event held every Monday and Wednesday at the Yas Marina Circuit, between 6 pm to 10 pm. This event is great for those who enjoy walking, running, or cycling. It also offers an array of different high-intensity physical activities such as Yoga, 5k Running, Bootcamp, High-Intensity Interval Training, and more. Interested participants can register through the Yas Marina Circuit website by clicking ADNOC TrainYas Presented by ADSC under the Health & Wellness tab. The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club has partnered up with the Yas Marina Circuit for this event and provides attendees with cycles and helmets for the session, at no additional cost.

ADNOC TrainYas Ladies Presented by ADSC

TrainYas Ladies is a fitness program organised exclusively for ladies. Women from all fitness backgrounds and age groups are encouraged to be a part of this event. Participants can indulge in exercises like running, jogging, and cycling. Complementary cycles and helmets are also available at the venue for participants to enjoy at no additional cost. Interested participants can register on Yas Marina Circuits website by clicking on ADNOC TrainYas Ladies Presented by ADSC under the Health & Fitness tab.

Yas Marina Circuits website provides more details about each; visit: www.yasmarinacircuit.com

###