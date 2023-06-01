GFM Review announces winners of its prestigious industry awards for May-End 2023

In a challenging market, the GFM Awards recognize the progress, achievement and leadership of Global companies and institutions that are engaged in the financial market, either directly or indirectly through those supporting it. GFM aims to promote award winners through the GFM website while also using its media partners to ensure that various other news agencies take up the announcements.

The awards selection panel used a wide range of criteria to come to their decisions on the March 2023 award winners. Some of the general criteria depending on the industry included Transparency, Corporate Governance, Sustainability, Volume of transactions, Innovation, Fintech and Customer Service. Some of the specific criteria used included Market Capitalization, Earnings per Share, Price/Earnings Ratio, Total Revenues, Net income, Operating Profits, Tier 1 Capital, Total Deposits, Loan to Deposit Ratio, Non-Performing Loan Ratio, Coverage, Provision and route-to-market.

The judging panel are proud to award the following institution:

Best eKYC Solution LatAm 2023 Plutto

Best Financial Advisor Canada 2023 Solomon Financial Corp

Best ESG Innovation 2023 15Rock

Best Startup Finance App Canada 2023 StockPick

Best FX Consulting Europe 2023 allFX-Consult

Best Lending Solution Brazil 2023 KALEA

Most Innovative Accounting Firm Canada 2023 CapexCPA

Best Debt Collecting India 2023 CLXNS

Best Fintech Solution Provider 2023 Yodaplus

Best ESG Solutions Canada 2023 Efficiency Capital

