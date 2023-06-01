Tickets for Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

As one of the most famous races on the F1 calendar, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix also comprises different events such as after-race concerts, pit walks, merchandise shops, and much more. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets are split into four categories: General Admissions, Grandstand, Hospitality, and Experience Packages. Each category offers different seating arrangements, views, track access, and more.

General Admission Tickets

General Admission tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are divided into two categories: Abu Dhabi Hill Family – 2 Day and Abu Dhabi Hill Family – 3 Day.

– Abu Dhabi Hill Family – 2 Day: This package provides access for 2 adults and 2 kids for two days, to watch the Qualifying sessions on Saturday and the Main Race event on Sunday. This ticket is ideal for families who prefer a picnic setting and want to watch the race from an open area. Turns 2 to 4 and Turns 5 to 6 are visible from this location on the track. This ticket also grants access to all Oasis areas, F1 Fanzone, Pit Lane Walks, and admission to 3 Yasalam after-race concerts (Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday).

– Abu Dhabi Hill Family – 3 Day: This package provides access for 2 adults and 2 kids to watch the race events for 3 days. Ticket holders can watch Fridays Practice sessions (1,2, and 3), Saturdays Qualifying sessions, and the Main Race event on Sunday. This ticket also grants access to all Oasis areas, F1 Fanzone, Pit Lane Walks, and admission to 4 Yasalam after-race concerts (Thursday-Sunday).

All tickets under this category also receive 1-day complimentary theme park access. Ticket holders can choose from Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi.

Grandstand Tickets

Grandstand tickets are ideal for F1 fans who would like to keep a close eye on speed traps, tricky turns, and humble overtakes. Spectators can choose between different Grandstands: North Grandstand, South Grandstand, West Grandstand, and Main Grandstand. Ticket holders also get to enjoy access to all Oasis areas, F1 Fanzone, Pit Lane Walks, Yasalam after-race concerts, and more. Here are the different types of tickets available under each category:

– North Grandstand: Yas Marina Circuit offers 4 different types of North Grandstand tickets to choose from North Grandstand – 2 Day (Saturday-Sunday), North Grandstand – 3 Day (Friday – Sunday), North Grandstand Premium (Friday – Sunday), and North Straight Grandstand – 3 Day (Friday – Sunday).

– South Grandstand: Yas Marina Circuit offers 3 different types of South Grandstand tickets to choose from South Grandstand – 2 Day (Saturday – Sunday), South Grandstand – 3 Day (Friday – Saturday), and South Club – 3 Day (Friday – Sunday).

– West Grandstand: Yas Marina Circuit offers 4 different types of West Grandstand tickets to choose from West Straight Grandstand (Friday-Sunday), West Grandstand – 3 Day (Friday-Sunday), West Grandstand Premium (Friday-Sunday), and West Club – 3 Day (Friday-Sunday).

– Main Grandstand: Yas Marina Circuit offers 2 different types of Main Grandstand tickets to choose from Main Grandstand – 3 Day (Friday to Sunday) and Main Grandstand Premium (Friday to Sunday).

All tickets grant 1-day complimentary theme park access. Ticket holders can choose from Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi.

Hospitality Tickets

Hospitality tickets are ideal for spectators who wish to elevate their experience at the Yas Marina Circuit. Different Hospitality tickets provide access to premium food and beverage services, cocktail bars, a la carte dining options, and more. Yas Marina Circuit offers multiple hospitality venues such as Sunset Lounge, North Yas Suite, Suite 52, Marina Views Brunch, West Yas Suite, The Turns At West Hospitality, North Straight Hospitality, Shams Suite, Turn 1, Club 58, The Deck At Nine, Luna Lounge, Champions Club, The Garage At Sunset, and North Hospitality Box. All hospitality tickets grant access to all Oasis Areas, F1 Fanzone, Pit Lane Walks, and much more.

Experience Packages

Experience Packages are ideal for Formula 1 fans who wish to witness some off-track activities and the workings of Formula 1. There are 4 different Experience Packages offered by the Yas Marina Circuit – Starter, Trophy, and Hero. Each package grants a 4-day cover to all events along with some of its own unique features.

– Starter: This package features a Track Tour of the circuit led by a Yas Marina Circuit expert. Ticket holders can learn about different twists and turns from the back of an F1 Drivers Parade truck. Ticket holders also get a chance to get a photo with authentic Formula 1 trophies. This ticket also grants access to the F&B Zone, F1 Fanzone, Pit Lane Walks, and Exclusive F1 Experiences Extras.

– Trophy: This package features a Track Tour for ticket holders, led by a Yas Marina Circuit. Fans can learn more about their favourite twists and turn from the back of an F1 Drivers Parade truck. Ticket holders also get the opportunity to click photos with authentic Formula 1 trophies. This package also provides access to the F1 Fanzone, F&B Zone, and Pit Lane Walks, along with special access to Inside F1, which features appearances by F1 legends, food and drinks service, and complimentary premium canapes.

– Hero: This package lets ticket holders enjoy the views of the starting grid and the finish line, pit garages, and pit lane. Ticket holders receive a Track Tour of the circuit led by a Yas Marina Circuit expert who explains the technicalities of different twists and turns. Fans get a chance to click photos with authentic Formula 1 trophies and meet F1 legends. This ticket also provides access to the F1 Fanzone, Pit Lane Walks, and more. Ticket holders get exclusive access to Inside F1 where they can enjoy food and beverage services and enjoy

premium complimentary canapes.

All Experience Packages grant 1-day complimentary theme park access and access to 4 after-race Yasalam concerts (Thursday to Sunday).

For more information about the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 held at Yas Marina Circuit, visit: http://www.yasmarinacircuit.com.

