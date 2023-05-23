Health and Wisdom’s CEO: Magnesium Aids with Mental Health

Topical Magnesium Products Provide Essential Mineral the Body Needs to Operate Optimally

Millions of people, who feel extreme stress and depression, might want to consider looking at Magnesium to support relaxation and a better mood.

“If you are Magnesium deficient, you may find yourself stressed and feeling depressed,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “Studies suggest that Magnesium may help reduce anxiety and depression.

“Magnesium decreases stress hormones in the brain,” Collinwood said. “When this occurs you feel less anxiety, depression, and restlessness, and improved sleep. Magnesium inhibits the release of cortisol, which is the main hormone that creates stress.”

Collinwood said there is a reciprocal relationship between Magnesium and stress.

“The more stressed you are, the greater loss of Magnesium in the body, which is why you need to maintain a healthy level of this essential mineral, especially when you are stressed,” she added.

Collinwood said Health and Wisdom’s topical products are an effective and enjoyable method to replenish Magnesium.

Health and Wisdom has a full line of topical Magnesium oils, gels, and soaps, including:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Magnesium Muscle Recovery: This product is a unique product designed to help people improve their performance. Muscle Recovery contains All-Natural USP Grade Magnesium Chloride, Aloe Vera, Dandelion, Seaweed Extract, and pure essential oils.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap is available in three refreshing scents —Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

“Eating Magnesium-rich foods is always ideal but soaking in a Magnesium bath or applying magnesium oil, or gel is also an enjoyable way to get this essential mineral,” she added. “There is nothing new or revolutionary about soaking in mineral-rich waters. Our ancestors have done it for thousands of years.”

To buy Health and Wisdom topical magnesium products, visit Walmart.com, OneLavi.com, or Amazon.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Health & Wisdom. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.