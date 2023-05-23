Ashwagandha is a Key Ingredient in Simply Nootropics Essentials Dietary Supplement

Simply Nootropics Essentials dietary supplement, which is coming to the United States, contains Ashwagandha, a medicinal herb, that may help minimize symptoms of mental health conditions.

“Ashwagandha is one of seven key natural ingredients in Essentials,” said Stuart Vaughan, co-founder of Simply Nootropics, a New Zealand health and wellness company. “Our dietary supplement helps reduce stress and anxiety.

“Ashwagandha, along with ingredients, such as L-Theanine, Ginkgo Biloba, Panax Ginseng, and Citicoline, provides the brain with needed nutrition,” Vaughan said. “Essentials is a nootropic, which helps brain performance and provides cognitive support.”

Vaughan said Essentials’ overall nutrition for the brain may aid people with:

Memory

Focus

Energy

Healthy Aging

Sleep

Stress

“Vaughan said Essentials is a holistic way to increase brain function,” he added. “Neuroscientists developed Essentials, which provides you with seven natural nootropic ingredients in one dose.”

Simply Nootropics only uses natural, research-backed ingredients derived from food, plants, bark, and other natural elements.

Anthony Baxter, the co-founder of Simply Nootropics, said Essentials needed the combined knowledge of neuroscience, neurobiology, and organic chemistry to determine the correct dosage for each ingredient.”

Baxter said the ingredients include:

L-Theanine, which helps relieve anxiety and stress and provides increased focus.

Ginkgo Biloba, a medicinal herb, which helps ease anxiety and protects the aging brain.

Panax Ginseng, which helps supports memory, mood, and the immune system.

Citicoline, a natural chemical found in the body, which may improve memory in older people.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom Extract contains bioactive substances, which may protect against dementia and relieve mild symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Brahmi Leaf Dry from Bacopa Monnieri, a plant used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, which may boost brain function and reduce anxiety.

“The seven key ingredients we use are all supported by science,” Baxter said.

Vaughan added: “We make it simple with Essentials. We don’t use smoke or mirrors to promote our products. Essentials dietary supplement provides the best nutrition in any nootropic dietary supplement.”

For more information, please visit Simply Nootropics online.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Simply Nootropics. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Simply Nootropics

Simply Nootropics, a New Zealand health and wellness company, develops nootropic dietary supplements. Nootropics supplements are nutrition for the brain.