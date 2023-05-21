Hong Kong – SITI to visit Singapore

SITI to visit Singapore ***********************



The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, will depart for a visit to Singapore tomorrow (May 22) to renew the bilateral ties between Hong Kong and Singapore on the innovation and technology (I&T) front, and promote the exchanges and collaboration on I&T between the two places.



During Professor Sun’s visit to Singapore, he will call on senior government officials and meet with government agencies, namely the Singapore Smart Nation and Digital Government Office and JTC Corporation, to exchange experiences in building smart government and driving digital transformation, as well as to understand government support to research and development on scientific discovery and technological innovation, growth of industries and enterprise transformation.



Professor Sun will also visit a local university and research facilities as well as give a thematic speech at a business luncheon with the Singaporean I&T community, co-hosted by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore and Invest Hong Kong.



Professor Sun will return to Hong Kong in the evening on May 24. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Ms Lillian Cheong, will be the Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry.