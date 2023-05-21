Fit Geno Commences the Memorial Day Campaign with a Four-Day Sitewide Discount of 15% from May 26-29, 2023

Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces. In the spirit of this important occasion, Fit Geno aims to show its appreciation by offering an opportunity to customers and invest in high-quality products at discounted prices.

Fit Geno takes pride in providing top-of-the-line accessories that empower individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals. Fit Geno is committed to assisting customers in leading an active and fulfilling lifestyle by providing a variety of products that appeal to various levels and preferences.

Throughout the four-day sitewide sale, customers can receive a 15% discount on the entire Fit Geno product line. Whether you require neck pain, back, foot relief to enhance your fitness routine, Fit Geno has you covered.

“We are thrilled to launch our Memorial Day Campaign and offer our valued customers an opportunity to access our top-quality products at an attractive discount,” said Fit Geno. “Our goal is to support individuals in their journey towards a healthier lifestyle and provide them with the tools they need to succeed. This sale allows us to make our products even more accessible to our customers, and we hope it inspires them to pursue their goals with renewed enthusiasm.”

To take advantage of the 15% discount during the Fit Geno Memorial Day Campaign, customers can simply visit the Fit Geno website between May 26th and May 29th. Upon checkout, the discount will be applied to the eligible items in the customer’s shopping cart.

Fit Geno encourages customers to act swiftly and make the most of this limited-time offer. With the combination of quality products, excellent customer service, and a substantial discount, Fit Geno is the go-to destination for this Memorial Day weekend.

About Fit Geno:

Fit Geno is a leading online pain relief,. fitness, and wellness brand committed to delivering premium products to individuals pursuing a healthy and active lifestyle. Fit Geno enables customers to accomplish their needs and live their best lives by offering a vast selection of pain relief products for back, foot, knee, neck, and even sciatica, as well as fitness products.

Fit Geno https://fitgeno.com/

Phone: 202-412-2190

Email: cs ( @ ) fitgeno dot com

###