Norwegian Cruise Line, a leading cruise line company, has announced that they have successfully implemented a trustworthy Configuration Management Database (CMDB) after struggling with previous vendors. The new ServiceNow CMDB was delivered within just three months, thanks to the guidance of ServiceNow and the expertise of ProV International’s highly skilled and quality CMDB resources.

The foundational CMDB includes all principal CIs, enabling Norwegian Cruise Line to trust and maintain the CMDB for use in all ITSM processes and security. The implementation of the new CMDB has also allowed NCLH to focus on more mature capabilities such as Service Mapping and Hardware Asset Management, providing the company with even greater value.

“We are thrilled to have successfully implemented a trustworthy CMDB with the help of ServiceNow guidance and ProV International,” said a spokesperson for NCLH. “After struggling with previous vendors, we were able to deliver the CMDB within a short period of time and at a fraction of the cost. We can now trust and maintain the CMDB for all ITSM processes and security, which is essential for our business.” says, Shannon Chapman, Director of IT Service Delivery.

