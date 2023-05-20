Mother’s Day Story: A Special Riding for a Mother and Child with a HiPeak Folding E-bike

This article will introduce you a story about how a single mother take care for her sick son with a HiPeak electric bike.

Savannah Butler is a single mother with four children, including her 14-year-old son Myers. He was diagnosed with polio as a child and still has mobility issues, requiring Savannah’s help for almost everything. For years, Savannah has used a mountain bike with a trailer to tow Myers behind her. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, HiPEAK will take you through the story of this super mom!

Savannah and Myers’ dilemma

Like many 14-year-olds, Myers enjoys visiting the zoo with his friends, relaxing at the beach, and exploring the unknown. However, this teenager from Redmond, Oregon was diagnosed with polio at the age of five. Although it didn’t threaten his life, it left Myers with severe after-effects – he could no longer move normally like other children.

“As a family, finding activities for all of us is not easy. As Myers grows older, many things become challenging for him. Myers just likes to go out and be with other children, like watching the animals in the zoo or swinging in the park. But it’s not easy for him to do these things, and some of the noises he makes might scare other children,” said his mother Savannah. “Myers loves biking and had his own child bike when he was three. But after he got sick, he could no longer climb onto the bike by himself. Watching other kids enjoying biking, Myers always felt very frustrated and self-conscious.”

To encourage her son, Savannah bought a mountain bike and a bike trailer a few years ago. Whenever there was a weekend or a family activity, Savannah would drag her son out to the outdoors to experience nature and explore places that Myers had never been to before. However, as Myers’ weight increased, the physical pressure of cycling became increasingly unbearable for Savannah.

“Cycling is an important activity that our whole family can do together. We have a trailer on the back of the mountain bike for Myers, and it’s perfect for flat surfaces,” Savannah said. “But as he got older and heavier, my body began to feel the strain. I would often feel sore in my legs and back after cycling. There were a few times when I had to cancel our trips because I wasn’t sure if I could take care of a bigger and heavier family member and still complete the entire ride. Although Myers can walk on his own, he still needs help to maintain balance. He really needs full assistance to get into his trailer, so cycling is really challenging for me now.”

HiPeak electric fat tire bike and Savannah and Myers

After hearing about Savannah and Myers’ story in January of this year, HiPEAK knew that this mother and son needed a new way to ride. So, HiPEAK decided to provide Savannah with a much-needed solution – a brand new HiPEAK ELIAS folding electric bike.

While Savannah was very grateful for this act of kindness, she also wondered if this electric folding bike, which is similar in size to her previous mountain bike, could really help her, as she had never ridden an adult electric bike before.

After more than three months of riding, it turned out that HiPEAK ELIAS was much more powerful than Savannah had imagined. “Thank you very much to HiPEAK, this is a huge stroke of luck for our family. Before this, I had almost no contact with electric bikes. When I first went out for a ride, I felt the difference of HiPEAK ELIAS. I started to learn about the bike and what it can do for us,” Savannah said excitedly.

Now, Savannah takes her children out for rides more often, and without any soreness, because she now has powerful electric assistance. “As far as I know, this HiPEAK ELIAS electric fat tire bike has a powerful 750W motor. It can provide me with enough power to ride easily even with Myers on board. Since switching from the mountain bike to ELIAS, all my painful riding symptoms have disappeared,” Savannah said. “Myers and I can also go to more places. As I said before, the combination of the mountain bike and trailer is more suitable for flat roads. Whenever I encounter uphill, I find it difficult to move forward. Many times, I had to lift Myers up first before returning to ride the bike. But the HiPEAK ELIAS motor makes it easy for us to reach the top of the hill, and it has taken us to many places we couldn’t go before.”

HiPEAK ELIAS makes a difference to Savannah and Myers

Since owning HiPEAK electric fat tire bike, Savannah’s family life has undergone a huge change. Savannah works at a café in the city, and she is always exhausted from work and needs to get back home as soon as possible to take care of Myers and her other children. “Yes, it’s tiring. When I get home, I’m almost exhausted. But now I don’t worry about this problem because HiPEAK ELIAS will take me home effortlessly. And it shortens my commuting time. It used to take me an hour to take public transportation, but now it takes less than half an hour.”

For Savannah, another unexpected benefit of owing electric fat tire bike is that she can actually get a good workout. “I love the 7-level pedal-assist function of ELIAS. One of my colleagues has a lot of experience using a folding electric bike, and he showed me how to get better exercise by adjusting the motor’s assist level and only using the weight of the bike.” Savannah said.

Of course, the biggest change that HiPEAK ELIAS has brought to Savannah’s family is in terms of family relationships. Thanks to saving commuting time and the help of electric assistance, Savannah now has more time and energy to interact with her children. “HiPEAK ELIAS has a large capacity 48V 15AH lithium battery that can travel 60 miles on a single charge. So now I can ride for longer periods with less effort. Almost every time we go out, this bike attracts the attention of other children, and they ask Myers about it. Myers is willing to explain to them, and he has made more friends because of it,” Savannah said. “We plan to ride HiPEAK ELIAS as a family to larger bike paths and beaches this summer, enjoying family time that we have never had before.”

All moms are heroes, but even mother like Savannah sometimes need a little help. Electric bikes are a magical way to relieve moms of a lot of stress and make them feel more empowered in like. If you are looking for a ultimate gift to give your mom on Mother’s Day, then HiPEAK ELIAS folding electric bike is definitely the best choice.

