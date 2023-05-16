Barry D. Todd, CEO of Invicta Financial Group, is inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Rangers

Invicta Financial Group is a veteran-owned financial planning company that serves a select group of clients (families/businesses) who desire to achieve a higher quality of life by making smart choices about their money.

Fort Benning, Georgia – On April 13, 2023, Mr. Barry D. Todd, CEO of Invicta Financial Group, was honored with the Distinguished Member of the Ranger Brigade award at the Airborne Ranger Training Brigade in Fort Benning, Georgia. The ceremony was held on Camp Rogers, where the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade annually recognizes a class of distinguished members who have significantly contributed to enhancing Ranger training. This award recognizes Mr. Todd’s commitment and sacrifice to the school, where Ranger training started during the Korean War with the formation and training of 17 Airborne Ranger companies by the Ranger Training Command. Since its inception in 1952, there have only been 93,000 graduates from the U.S. Army Ranger School. Of those 93,000, only 207 Rangers have received this award.

The Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade began inducting distinguished members over two decades ago to recognize the contributions of its most renowned and influential personnel, both past and present. Inductees must have served in the Brigade, Ranger Training Command, Ranger Department, or contributed significantly to Ranger training. Mr. Todd, a retired United States Army Ranger Captain with 21 years of honorable service, served in multiple Ranger assignments throughout his career to include 3rd Ranger Company, Ranger Department, and the 4th and 7th Ranger Training Battalions. Since his retirement in 2001, Mr. Todd has been exceptionally gracious with his time and resources to support Ranger veterans and other Special Operation forces from all military branches.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Ranger Brigade. The Rangers hold a special place in my heart, and I am humbled to be recognized for my contributions to the school and the entire US Army Ranger Community,” said Mr. Todd.

Barry D. Todd founded Invicta Financial Group in 2008 as an independent, fee-for-service financial services firm. The company uses a holistic, values-centered approach to assist its clients in learning and maintaining balance and discipline in their financial lives. More information about the company can be found on their website, www.invictafg.com.

About Invicta Financial Group

Invicta Financial Group is a veteran owned financial planning company that serves a select group of clients (families/businesses) who desire to achieve a higher quality of life by making smart choices about their money.