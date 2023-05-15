TVS Boxing Network Adds Two TVS First Look Original Short Form Series to Summer 2023 Schedule on WatchYour.TV Powered by Tulix

Rock Em Sock Em Knock Em is a 39 episode series of classic boxing matches set to music. Zoomba Quest is a 39 episode low impact exercise program hosted by World Middleweight Champion Maricela Cornejo.

TVS Television Network produces TVS Boxing Network for the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. The channel consists of classic and current boxing matches that bein in 1948 and continue to today. TVS Championship Fights, TVS Video Technique Champion Fights, Katz Championship Fights, all are featured along with the Pabst Wednesday Night Fights, the Gillette Friday Night Fights, the Dumont Tuesday Night Fights, and the Dutch Masters Sunday Night Fights.

Fighters such as Joe Louis, Jersey Joe Walcott, Ezzard Charles, Rocky Marciano, Rocky Graziano, Sugar Ray Robinson, Joey Maxim, Willie Pep, Sonny Liston, Ingemar Johansson, Floyd Patterson, Emile Griffith, Joey Giardello, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Bob Foster, Jerry Quarry, Earnie Shavers, George Foreman, Archie Moore, George Archer, Ken Norton, and others are featured in their televised fights over the decades.

TVS Boxing Network is one of 40 streaming 24/7 FAST channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, including eight TVS Sports Networks.

###