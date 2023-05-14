Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected liquid cocaine worth about $1.4 million at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected liquid cocaine worth about $1.4 million at airport (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (May 12) detected a passenger drug trafficking case at Hong Kong International Airport and seized about 1.8 kilograms of suspected liquid cocaine with an estimated market value of about $1.4 million. An incoming man was arrested.

A 76-year-old male passenger arrived in Hong Kong from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Dubai and Bangkok, Thailand yesterday. During customs clearance, Customs officers found five items of personal hygiene products, concealed with suspected liquid cocaine with a total weight of about 1.8kg, inside his checked-in suitcase. The man was subsequently arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.

Following the resumption of normal travel and exchanges with the Mainland and other parts of the world, the number of visitors to Hong Kong has also been increasing steadily. Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).