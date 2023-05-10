IPF Immune™ Receives 128 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Consumers are spreading the word about IPF Immune™, a dietary supplement that supports the body’s immune system.

“We have 128 5-Star reviews out of 129 on Amazon,” said Diana Zhabilov, CEO of Virogentics, Inc, a division of Enzolytics, Inc. (ENZC), which makes IPF Immune™. “The positive feedback we have received for IPF Immune™ is overwhelming.”

Here are some typical Amazon reviews:

Marc, a verified purchaser, wrote: “[IPF Immune™] has helped me reduce or avoid colds and flu in my household and at my job as a teacher. My wife finally took my advice to try it, and the result was that within a week or two it got rid of a rash she has been dealing with for years.”

Lucy Talley, another verified purchaser, wrote: “Fantastic stuff. Had a horrible cold and allergies and took this every day three times a day for 5 days and I am totally fine again! I didn’t need anything else and could drink and smoke even. This stuff is very efficient and amazing. Will keep buying forever.”

Nick Theros, a verified purchaser, wrote: “I am very sensitive to pollen and grass. I’ve been taking IPF for over a month now, stopped taking allergy meds on the same day I started, and haven’t had an issue. Usually, I have constant sneezing and sore throat as pollen falls this time of the year. Allergies cleared up in the first week and a half. I feel like I finally have energy throughout the day. LOVE IT.”

“Now, we are seeking to expand our retail network, which will make it easier for consumers to buy IPF Immune™,” Ms. Zhabilov said.

Harry H. Zhabilov, Enzolytics’ Chief Scientific Officer, said consumers are searching for products that work.

“IPF Immune™ is a patented innovative nutritional supplement that supports the body’s immune system,” he said. “When consumers are purchasing our nutritional supplement, they are buying a product that helps keep their immune system operating at full capacity.”

Gluten-free with no GMOs, IPF Immune™ is a nutritional supplement taken orally two days in a row per week for eight consecutive weeks.

“Everyone has made their health a number one priority,” Ms. Zhabilov said. “We need an immune system capable of fighting viruses. IPF Immune™ helps your body quickly and efficiently keep you healthy and feeling good.”

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Enzolytics, Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About VIROGENTICS, INC.

Virogentics, Inc. is a division of Enzolytics, Inc. (ENZC), which makes IPF Immune™. Enzolytics Inc. is a Texas-located biotechnology company that focuses on therapeutics to treat numerous human health medical conditions. In addition to IPF Immune™, Enzolytics is developing other therapeutics for treating multiple infectious diseases.