Discount Nutrition Tampa Orders Lysulin, a Dietary Supplement that Helps People Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar and A1C Levels, and Insulin Function

Discount Nutrition Tampa, the number one general wellness, nutrition, and sports supplement superstore in Tampa, just ordered Lysulin, a dietary supplement that helps people maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

“This is great news,” Dr. John Burd, CEO of Lysulin, Inc., a health and wellness company in San Diego. “We recently appeared in Muscle Foods USA’s catalog that thousands of retailers received. Discount Nutrition Tampa found Lysulin through Muscle Foods USA, the largest sports nutrition distributor in the country.”

Dr. Burd said Lysulin is expanding its retail distribution system.

“Recently, we placed a full-page ad in Muscle Foods USA’s catalog and sent out an email to educate retailers about our science-backed dietary supplement, which can help millions of people with blood sugar problems,” he added.

Dr. Burd said Lysulin comes in capsules, chewables, once-a-day powder, liquid, and Chocolate and Vanilla shakes.

“We realize that many people have trouble swallowing capsules, which is why we made Lysulin to meet consumers’ preferences,” he said.

Lysulin products include:

Lysulin Capsules

Lysulin Chewable tablets

Lysulin Once-a-Day Powder

Lysulin Liquid

Lysulin Chocolate and Vanilla Shakes

“Lysulin helps people maintain their blood sugar and A1C levels, and at the same time promote healthy insulin function,” said Dr. Burd, adding that A1C is the three-month blood sugar average. “Lysulin’s patented formula contains three key ingredients – Lysine, Vitamin C, and Zinc – all of which have a science-backed track record in controlling blood sugar levels or improving insulin function.”

Lysine is an essential mineral that helps with insulin secretion and may remove sugar from the blood. Vitamin C may reverse the damage caused by free radicals often found in people with unhealthy blood sugar levels. Studies suggest Zinc can help people maintain healthy blood sugar levels and increase the body’s sensitivity to insulin.

“Discount Nutrition Tampa is a major, high-quality health and wellness store in Florida. We are thrilled that consumers can now find Lysulin in Tampa.”

About Lysulin, Inc.

Lysulin was founded by Dr. John Burd, a renowned scientist and the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. His current research is focused on the toxic sugar coating that happens when excess glucose binds to and changes proteins in our bloodstream, a process called “protein glycation.”