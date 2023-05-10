HealthZone’s Dietary Supplement Helps Muscles Recover Faster

HealthZone’s MUSCLE Zone dietary supplement, which will be available in America later this year, contains needed nutrients to maintain muscle tone, reduce strains, and speed-up recovery.

“We use a unique blend of magnesium, calcium, and potassium to keep your muscles strong and healthy,” said Stuart Vaughan, CEO of HealthZone in New Mexico. “We use patented technology that helps direct the ingredients in our dietary supplement to muscles in your body.”

Vaughan said MUSCLE Zone is not for building muscles but for enhancing recovery and relieving soreness and stiffness.

“It can help workers who sit at computers every day with neck and shoulder problems or people who work out,” he added. “Many people don’t realize that during workouts they cause microscopic damage to muscle cells.”

MUSCLE Zone, however, contains minerals that can help undo the harm done.

Vaughan said magnesium helps relax muscles, calcium is an important component of bones and involved in muscle contractions, and potassium provides an electrolyte that helps muscles function.

“Our research team chose these minerals because they help keep your muscles healthy,” he added.

HealthZone utilizes patents for Mineral Transporter and Enzymatic Processing technology, which makes its dietary supplements different from other products on the market.

“Mineral Transporters provide nutrition at a cellular level where they are needed,” Vaughan said. “MUSCLE Zone ingredients target the muscles in your body.

“This technology enables the body to absorb more minerals at the correct location in the body,” he added. “Mineral Transporters solve the problems of absorption and specific tissue delivery.”

HealthZone also uses Enzymatic Processing, which turns the ingredients into motivational speakers.

“Our dietary supplements, such as MUSCLE Zone, reboot the specific parts in the body,” he said. “The supplements recharge the lethargic parts of the body and help them operate optimally.”

Other HealthZone dietary supplements include:

LIVER Zone

MULTI Zone

IMMUNE Zone

STRESS Zone

HEART Zone

“Because of the pandemic, people are taking a more proactive approach to their health,” Vaughan said. “A record number of consumers in the U.S. are taking dietary supplements to improve their health.

“HealthZone has a full product line unlike any in the market,” he said. “You can achieve results with HealthZone that can only be dreamed of by other brands.”

For more information, visit healthzone.co.nz.

About HealthZone

HealthZone, a health and wellness company based in New Mexico, develops dietary supplements that send nutrients to specific parts of the body. HealthZone supplements target the zone that’s requiring attention. HealthZone products depend on two patents: Mineral Transporter and Enzymatic Processing. Mineral Transporter technology enables nutrients to be transported across the cell membrane while Enzymatic Processing helps reboot a specific part of the body.