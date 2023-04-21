L-Tron Team to Sponsor and Attend Rochester, NY Law Enforcement Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – April 19, 2023 – PRLog — L-Tron will be attending and sponsoring the upcoming Empire State Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Conference (ESLETS). This year’s event will be held in Rochester, NY from May 10-11, 2023. This is L-Tron’s 9th year supporting ESLETS. The team will showcase the 4910LR Driver’s License Reader, as well as the patented OSCR360 System.

Hosted by the New York State Police, the annual ESLETS conference focuses on highway safety training and fostering cooperation between agencies across the state to better serve New York communities. L-Tron team members, Nate Leibensperger and Isabella Susino will be attending the duration of this year’s conference.

Susino states, “We are excited to host ESLETS in our local community this spring. We look forward to connecting with local officers, as well as officers from across the state. Several members of our Law Enforcement Support Team are eager to stop by throughout the conference to catch up with former colleagues, current customers, and meet new acquaintances.”

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit L-Tron’s booth to see the 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and OSCR360 in action. Both products will be available for live demos. L-Tron’s flagship products were developed based on input and feedback from law enforcement officers. The 4910LR and OSCR360 are currently being utilized in municipalities of all sizes, in all 50 states.

L-Tron’s 4910LR Driver’s License Reader was built to assist officers in generating fast, error-free citations and reports from the roadside. Electronic citations are highly efficient and allow officers to return to patrol as swiftly and safely as possible.

OSCR360 assists crash and crime scene investigators by capturing an entire scene within minutes, including cramped vehicle interiors and aerial photographs using OSCR’s 27-ft tripod. OSCR’s presentation software allows investigators to store and organize each piece of digital evidence as clickable points of interest within the 360-photos, creating a virtual walkthrough of the scene. Used and accepted in court, OSCR visually presents the facts of the case, provides additional context to where evidence was discovered and ultimately assists in serving justice. OSCR360 is currently being used for crime, crash (https://www.l- tron.com/OSCR360- crash-reconstruction) and fire investigation (https://www.l- tron.com/oscr360- arson-investigation), emergency pre-planning, courtroom prosecution, and law enforcement education and training.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and are honored to “Back the Blue” through a variety of educational events, sponsorships and more. “Your Success is our Purpose.”