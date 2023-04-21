Dear Ms Kim Flyer 4 19 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. – April 19, 2023 – PRLog — Hosted by the Founder of SHEEN Magazine, Kimberly Chapman, and Co-Hosted by Antonia Chapman-Merced (SHEEN Magazine Executive, Socialite, and daughter of Chapman), #dearmskim is back for another season. The highly anticipated return of a Youtube fan favorite will again feature audience-submitted questions where virtually nothing is off-limits. Expect unapologetically honest answers that may be opinionated and often unpredictable. Prepare for more laughs, life-impacting advice, high-impact debates, lots of energy, and audience giveaways. This not-yo-mama’s weekly podcast offers fashion tricks, beauty hacks, and health tips. Chapman says, “I can’t wait to kick off our third season. We want our viewers to know health is definitely wealth, so I am letting our audience in on my journey of returning to a vegan lifestyle. “Chapman-Merced states, “Life is what you make it. I’m living mine out loud and without regrets.”

The #dearmskim show is a modern-day lifestyle show with the co-hosts giving real-time answers to real-life situations.

Here is the new season video drop: https:// www.instagram.com/ reel/CrJ7A9IsUgr/? igshid=Mzc1MmZhNjY= (https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CrJ7A9IsUgr/? igshid=Mzc1Mm…).

Check out previous #dearmskim episodes below:

https://www.instagram.com/ p/Cmr_XuUovK9/ https://www.instagram.com/ p/CmXUqsfLHcI/

https://www.instagram.com/ p/ClzzDaoMhkI/

https://www.instagram.com/ p/CliIkuBJANb/

Follow Kimberly Chapman on all platforms at @kimmchapman. Catch Antonia Chapman-Merced on Instagram at @touchbytoni and on Facebook at @antonia.m.chapman.

About Kimberly Chapman

A graduate of Southern Wesleyan University, Kimberly Chapman is one of the most avant-garde entrepreneurs based in the Southeast. Chapman is the co-founder of Chapman Products Inc. and the Founder of SHEEN Magazine. She also fully oversees the CPI conglomerate that houses Nairobi Professional, Congo Professional, Kerefena Natural Hair Smoothing System, Akura Wellness, and the Chapman Foundation. Chapman used her potent business acumen when co-starting the family empire with an illuminating zeal for people and a knack for organization and infrastructure. Filling the void of healthy hair and beauty products for all cultures and ethnicities, Chapman pursued CPI becoming a household name worldwide.

Kimberly Chapman has been married to chemist William P. Chapman Jr. for over twenty-six years. They have two children, William P. Chapman, III, and Antonia (Rafi-Diyn) Chapman-Merced, and four grandchildren, Rafi, Sophia, Sasha, and Kimberly.

About Antonia Chapman-Merced

Hair Heiress and Socialite Antonia Chapman-Merced have definitely cemented her name in the history books of Greenville, South Carolina as the ultimate master stylist. Features of #TouchbyToni’s work can be found in international publications such as SHEEN Magazine.

Chapman-Merced’s philanthropic efforts include working closely with Chapman Foundation, INC. to promote higher education for students and enrich the lives of the community where she works. She is considered “the one to watch” in Greenville, SC.

Chapman-Merced is married to Rafi Merced, a visionary, leader, and owner of Groom God Barbershop. They have four beautiful children together, one boy and three girls.

About SHEEN Media Group

SHEEN Media Group is a multifaceted media and production company specializing in communication and marketing services. SMG has in-house experts who create exclusive content targeting specific demographics for desired results. SMG has a reputation for producing jaw-dropping campaigns that exceed expectations and consistently receive exceptional client feedback.

SMG houses a wide range of products, such as SHEEN Magazine and SHEEN Soundstage.

About SHEEN Magazine

SHEEN is “The Ultimate Beauty Guide” for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. SHEEN Magazine strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its audience. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, providing up-to-date news on beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment trends.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @sheenmagazine. Connect with us on Facebook at The SHEEN Magazine.