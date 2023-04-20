Author George Hawkinson’s New Book, “I Found The Way: Find Victory Over Hopelessness, Despair, and Defeat,” Guides Readers in Deepening Their Ever-Growing Faith

George Hawkinson, who was born on February 22, 1935, has completed his new book, “I Found The Way: Find Victory Over Hopelessness, Despair, and Defeat”: an insightful spiritual work that inspires readers to strengthen their relationships with God.

Hawkinson writes, “Over the past few decades, God has revealed Himself to me in many ways. Often it has been through scriptures. Other times it has been through visions. At times He would speak directly to my spirit. Often He would help me to understand something that had already taken place. Other times He would just help me to unscramble my confused thoughts and help me to see things from His perspective.”

He continues, “Throughout my life, God has shown Himself to me many times through visions. They would occur without forewarning. I hope others will benefit from my portrayal of these divine encounters.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, George Hawkinson’s new book offers guidance for readers seeking to follow the Word of God.

