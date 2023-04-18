Movement Announces Purchase of Four Summit Gyms in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness, the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms, today announced they have acquired four of Summit Climbing, Yoga and Fitness Gyms’ locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The newly acquired facilities will build on Movement’s existing presence in Dallas and bring world-class rock climbing, bouldering, yoga, and a variety of fitness activities including classes, cardio, and weightlifting to an even larger group of residents.

As part of the deal, Movement has also acquired Team Texas and the Summit Carrollton location as a team training facility. Team Texas is Summit’s world-class youth climbing team. Team Texas competes on the national and world level in USA Climbing and IFSC competitions. Founded in 1996, Team Texas is the longest-running, and most successful youth climbing team in the nation, having won 30 Youth National Team Championships across multiple disciplines.

“We’re extremely excited to be expanding our presence in Dallas,” said Jeremy Levitt, Movement CEO. “The Summit team has done an incredible job creating a strong climbing community and I am thrilled that they will be joining the Movement team.”

Movement has purchased the following Summit Gyms locations:

Summit Grapevine, Summit’s newest and largest location opened in September of 2022 and is a 36,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility with top-rope, lead climbing, and bouldering in a beautiful 3-story gym. In addition to climbing, it features brand-new fitness equipment, a training area, and yoga and fitness studios.

Summit Plano is a 32,000-square-foot facility, featuring 2,000 square feet of top-rope, lead, and auto-belay climbing. 5,000 square feet of bouldering, plus fitness equipment and a full-service yoga studio with regular weekly classes.

Summit Denton is a bouldering-only facility and offers a fitness area, circuit room, and Moon/Kilter boards (electronic climbing training boards). It has an in-house yoga studio offering regular classes.

Summit Fort Worth is a bouldering-only facility located in the West 7th district in Fort Worth. Featuring a top-out boulder and training wall, a fitness facility, and an in-house yoga studio offering regular classes.

“Movement’s CEO, Jeremy Levitt, started climbing in the late ’90s at Exposure, which is now the Team Texas training center in Carrollton. Jeremy grew up in the DFW climbing community, was a Team Texas athlete, and we know he believes in it just as much as we do, Movement will build on and strengthen the amazing community that Summit has fostered over the last 20+ years,” said Kyle Clinkscales, Summit Gyms CEO and co-owner.

“Summit and Movement share many of the same values when it comes to creating communities where members can thrive,” said Levitt. “We work to create an accessible climbing, fitness, and yoga experience where people of all levels, ages and abilities will ﬁnd a welcoming and inclusive community. We are thrilled to welcome Summit Gym members to the Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness family.”

For more information about Movement Gyms visit: http://www.movementgyms.com.

About Summit Climbing, Yoga and Fitness

Since 2002, Summit has offered the DFW area’s premier indoor climbing and fitness center experience. With five art state-of-the-art facilities, we offer both lead and top rope climbing, bouldering, yoga, and fitness – with programs for all ages and skill levels in a safe, professional, and fun environment. We are also home to Team Texas, the world-class, longest-running, and most successful youth climbing team in the nation. Learn more at www.summitgyms.com

About Movement Gyms

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation and inspire social and environmental impact. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, and lead climbing, as well as amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.

Learn more at Movement Gyms.