Hong Kong – Import of poultry meat and products from North Northamptonshire of Northamptonshire County in UK suspended

Import of poultry meat and products from North Northamptonshire of Northamptonshire County in UK suspended



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (April 18) that in view of a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in North Northamptonshire of Northamptonshire County in the United Kingdom (UK), the CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products (including poultry eggs) from the area with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

A CFS spokesman said that according to the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong imported about 1 010 tonnes of chilled and frozen poultry meat and about 290 000 poultry eggs from the UK last year.

“The CFS has contacted the British authority over the issue and will closely monitor information issued by the WOAH and the relevant authorities on the avian influenza outbreak. Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation,” the spokesman said.