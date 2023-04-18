Hong Kong – Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Academy of Finance

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Academy of Finance **********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

The Hong Kong Academy of Finance (AoF) announced today (April 18) the appointment of Mr Enoch Fung as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the AoF for a two-year term with effect from July 18, 2023. Mr Fung is to succeed Mr Kwok Kwok-chuen who will complete his contract on July 17, 2023.

Mr Fung is currently Head (External) of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). He will be seconded from the HKMA to the AoF to take up the CEO post. To facilitate a smooth transition, Mr Fung will be appointed as CEO (Designate) with effect from April 24, 2023. The biography of Mr Fung is at Annex.

The Chairman of the AoF and the Chief Executive of the HKMA, Mr Eddie Yue, said, “Mr Kwok has been instrumental in leading the AoF to establish a strong foundation in developing future financial leaders and enhancing our applied research capability. I would like to thank Mr Kwok for his contributions, and I wish him all the best in his future pursuits.”

Mr Yue continued, “Mr Fung has established good connections with public and private stakeholders, including international organisations. He also has extensive experience steering projects in both public and private organisations. I am confident that Mr Fung will be able to leverage the foundation that Mr Kwok has built, and further advance the mission of the AoF.”

About the AoF

The AoF is set up with full collaboration amongst the HKMA, the Securities and Futures Commission, the Insurance Authority and the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority. By bringing together the strengths of the industry, the regulatory community, professional bodies and the academia, it aims to serve as (i) a centre of excellence for developing financial leadership; and (ii) a repository of knowledge in monetary and financial research, including applied research.