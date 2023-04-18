Hong Kong – DSJ to visit Guangzhou and Shenzhen

DSJ to visit Guangzhou and Shenzhen ***********************************



The Deputy Secretary for Justice, Mr Cheung Kwok-kwan, will visit Guangzhou and Shenzhen tomorrow (April 19) to further implement and take forward the work of the working group for Guangdong-Hong Kong co-operation on legal and dispute resolution services and the working group on Hong Kong-Shenzhen legal co-operation. This is his first visit to the Mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) since taking office.

Mr Cheung will call on the Department of Justice of Guangdong Province, the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, and the Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen Municipality. While in Shenzhen, he will also renew with the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government the Co-operative Arrangement on Legal Matters between the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government and the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

Mr Cheung will return to Hong Kong in the evening on the same day.