Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected smuggled goods worth about $860,000 (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected smuggled goods worth about $860,000 (with photo) ***********************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (April 17) mounted an anti-smuggling operation at the Lok Ma Chau Control Point and detected a suspected smuggling case involving a cross-boundary goods vehicle. A batch of suspected smuggled goods including coffee machines, coffee mugs and saucers accessories, with an estimated market value of about $860,000 was seized.



During the operation, Customs Officers intercepted an inbound goods vehicle declared as carrying carton boxes and seized 30 sets of suspected smuggled coffee machines and 69 cartons of coffee mugs and saucers accessories. A 55-year-old male driver suspected to be connected with the case is assisting in the investigation.



Smuggling is a serious offence. Under the Import and Export Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of $2 million and imprisonment for seven years.



Customs will continue to combat cross-boundary smuggling activities with firm enforcement action based on risk assessment and intelligence analysis.



Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).