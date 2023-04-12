Hong Kong – Steering Committee on Northern Metropolis holds second meeting

Steering Committee on Northern Metropolis holds second meeting **************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, chaired the second meeting of the Steering Committee on the Northern Metropolis today (April 11).



During the meeting, members of the Steering Committee discussed and provided comments on the planning of San Tin Technopole, a major development project in the Northern Metropolis with strong synergy with the key innovation and technology (I&T) development cluster in Shenzhen that can drive Hong Kong’s development as an international hub for I&T. It would also become a new community for quality, healthy and green living.



The meeting also noted the progress of bureaux and departments in putting forward initiatives and proposals for formulating the action agenda and implementation plan for the Northern Metropolis to be released later this year.



The meeting noted the work so far of the Advisory Committee on the Northern Metropolis chaired by the Financial Secretary and the Task Force for Collaboration on the Northern Metropolis Development Strategy led by the Deputy Financial Secretary on the Hong Kong side with Shenzhen, both having held their first meetings. The meeting also provided steer on ways to better promote and engage the public on the Northern Metropolis.



The Steering Committee on the Northern Metropolis, chaired by the Chief Executive involving key political officials, was established in December 2022 to provide high-level policy steer and supervision for the development of the area.